Moneyline pick, best player prop for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Saturday

First pitch in Saturday’s Dodgers-Rockies game is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Tony Gonsolin and German Marquez are the respective probable pitchers for a matchup that can be streamed via ESPN+. You can find a moneyline pick and a player prop pick for this game below.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-125), Rockies +1.5 (+105)

Total: O/U 11.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -180, Rockies +155

Moneyline pick: Dodgers- 180

Anything’s possible, especially since Gonsolin isn’t very overpowering and did show significant control issues last year. But it’s hard to bet against Los Angeles’ talent-laden lineup unless they are running up against one of MLB’s very best starters. Marquez is an innings eater, but he consistently allows a lot of hard contact. Freddie Freeman and Co. should get in some healthy hacks against the right-hander.

Player prop: Cody Bellinger Over 0.5 hits

Bellinger opened up the season going 0-4 at the plate batting out of the eight-hole. The Dodgers lineup is extremely talented, but Bellinger isn’t now to get off to hot starts. Now that he has this first game under his belt, he gets a plus matchup against Rockies right-hander Marquez. Don’t expect Bellinger to go hitless through two games to begin the 2022 campaign.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.