Moneyline pick, best player prop for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the LA Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Colorado Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/MLB Photos via Getty Images

First pitch in Saturday’s Dodgers-Rockies game is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Tony Gonsolin and German Marquez are the respective probable pitchers for a matchup that can be streamed via ESPN+. You can find a moneyline pick and a player prop pick for this game below.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-125), Rockies +1.5 (+105)
Total: O/U 11.5
Moneyline odds: Dodgers -180, Rockies +155

Moneyline pick: Dodgers- 180

Anything’s possible, especially since Gonsolin isn’t very overpowering and did show significant control issues last year. But it’s hard to bet against Los Angeles’ talent-laden lineup unless they are running up against one of MLB’s very best starters. Marquez is an innings eater, but he consistently allows a lot of hard contact. Freddie Freeman and Co. should get in some healthy hacks against the right-hander.

Player prop: Cody Bellinger Over 0.5 hits

Bellinger opened up the season going 0-4 at the plate batting out of the eight-hole. The Dodgers lineup is extremely talented, but Bellinger isn’t now to get off to hot starts. Now that he has this first game under his belt, he gets a plus matchup against Rockies right-hander Marquez. Don’t expect Bellinger to go hitless through two games to begin the 2022 campaign.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

