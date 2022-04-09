Moneyline pick for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Saturday

The first battle between the Red Sox and the Yankees this season went to the Bronx Bombers in 11 innings Friday, 6-5. Will Boston strike back Saturday afternoon? The game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1. It can be live-streamed through FOX live. Let’s discuss what the smart moneyline play is for this game and identify a player prop to bet on.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Yankees, 4:05 p.m. ET

Run line: Red Sox +1.5 (-115), Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Total: O/U 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -190, Red Sox +160

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +160

The analysis may be as simple as it’s really tricky to predict any team will win consecutive games in this head-to-head series. Severino looked great in his short time on the mound last season (four appearances, eight innings, no runs, eight K’s) but given his injury history and the abbreviated Spring Training session, he will likely be on a pretty strict pitch count. And after the Yankees used seven relievers Friday, how will that bullpen bounce back Saturday? Pivetta isn’t an elite pitcher, but he can pile up the strikeouts and had a solid 3.81 expected ERA last year.

