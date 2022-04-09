Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 9

There are only four games on Saturday’s NBA slate and the injury report does feature some big names, which is something bettors will want to monitor heading into the day’s action. Even with four games, there are still some strong player props available. Here’s a few we like for Saturday’s contests, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 10.5 assists (-120)

The scoring numbers haven’t been there for Harden but he continues to be a high-level passer for the 76ers. Harden has double-digit assists in the last four games, going over this line on three occasions. He gets a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who are clearly tanking. Back the Beard to get over the line here.

Jordan Poole over 26.5 points (-120)

With Klay Thompson out, Poole becomes Golden State’s lead guard in Saturday’s contest. The Warriors are still playing for seeding, so look for Poole to keep up his scoring pace. He’s gone over this line in twice in the last four games and is averaging 27.1 points per game over his last 11 games.

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3-pointers (-115)

Brandon Ingram is questionable to play, meaning McCollum is potentially set to take on a bigger role offensively. Since returning from health and safety protocols, McCollum is shooting 40.5 percent from deep on 6.6 attempts per game. He’s gone over this line in seven of the last 12 games, so he’s a strong bet to do so again.

