NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, April 9

We’ve only got four games on Saturday’s slate, which means value plays in DFS lineups will be paramount for bettors to have success. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,600

Jones is capable of filling up the stat sheet in many ways, averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game since the All-Star break. If Brandon Ingram doesn’t play, Jones is likely to get the start in this game. Even against a tough Grizzlies team, the Pelicans forward is a nice all-around addition to lineups.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,600

Kuminga’s minutes have been inconsistent, so it’s admittedly hard to trust him as a value play. The Warriors could blow out the Spurs Saturday with so many of San Antonio’s starters resting, which means more run could be in store for the rookie. When he gets decent minutes, Kuminga delivers solid numbers for those who roster him.

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,500

Mann has been balling lately, averaging 24.4 fantasy points over the last three games. The Clippers are locked into the No. 8 seed and could give players like Mann more run in the last few games of the season. At this price, Mann represents a nice value play.