 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Sacramento Kings in the first of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on April 05, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies meet Saturday with the latter already locked into the No. 2 seed and the former securing a play-in berth. The Pelicans can secure a home game for the 9-10 matchup with a win or a Spurs loss. New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are both listed as questionable for this game.

Memphis is a 6-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +6

The Grizzlies have done well with Morant out, going 7-2 since the guard injured his knee in March. Memphis has battled injury issues all season to lock up the No. 2 seed. The Pelicans have more incentive in this game and are 8-3 ATS in the last 11 games. Expect New Orleans to keep this close, especially if the Grizzlies hold Morant out.

Over/Under: Over 229.5 (-105)

Both teams are averaging 116.2 points per game in the last five contests. Memphis was on a hot streak offensively prior to the recent downturn, while New Orleans has elevated its scoring output. In what should be a close, back-and-forth game, the over is the play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation