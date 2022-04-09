Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Saturday

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies meet Saturday with the latter already locked into the No. 2 seed and the former securing a play-in berth. The Pelicans can secure a home game for the 9-10 matchup with a win or a Spurs loss. New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are both listed as questionable for this game.

Memphis is a 6-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +6

The Grizzlies have done well with Morant out, going 7-2 since the guard injured his knee in March. Memphis has battled injury issues all season to lock up the No. 2 seed. The Pelicans have more incentive in this game and are 8-3 ATS in the last 11 games. Expect New Orleans to keep this close, especially if the Grizzlies hold Morant out.

Over/Under: Over 229.5 (-105)

Both teams are averaging 116.2 points per game in the last five contests. Memphis was on a hot streak offensively prior to the recent downturn, while New Orleans has elevated its scoring output. In what should be a close, back-and-forth game, the over is the play.

