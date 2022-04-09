Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Spurs on Saturday

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs enter Saturday’s contest with different motivations. The Warriors look to maintain their grasp on the No. 3 seed while the Spurs seemingly have conceded the No. 9 spot to the Pelicans. Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are all listed as out for San Antonio, while Golden State will sit Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.

Warriors vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -6.5

All three previous contests have been determined by five points or less. However, the big difference here is the Spurs are sitting their top three players. Golden State might rest Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr., but Jordan Poole has emerged as a star. He’s capable of carrying the Warriors, especially against San Antonio’s backups. Take Golden State to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 220

The Spurs have gone under in seven of the last 10 games and are sitting their key guys. The Warriors have gone under in four of the last five contests. Those recent trends have set up another under Saturday, even with a relatively lower total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.