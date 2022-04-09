Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 273 title bout

The UFC is back this weekend with the headliner featuring Alexander Volkanovski going up against Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight title bout. UFC 273 will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday, April 9th, and the main event will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Volkanovski is a heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and will come in with a 23-1 record and won 20 fights in a row heading into Saturday night. His final four fights came through victories via decision, and his most recent bout came against Brian Ortega on September 25, 2021 as he looks to hang on to his title belt.

Jung - The Korean Zombie - will enter the octagon with a 17-6 professional fighting record. He won his most recent fight via decision over Dan Ige on June 19, 2021 after losing to Ortega previously. This will be Jung’s second shot at the title after falling short against Jose Aldo in 2013.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on April 9.

Money line odds

Volkanovski: -720

Jung: +500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.