How public is betting and DFS considerations for Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

UFC 273 will air on Saturday, April 9th from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main card is set to get going at 10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+PPV. The five-bout main card will be highlighted with Alexander Volkanovski putting his featherweight title on the line against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Cahn Sung Jung.

Volkanovski enters with a 23-1 record and is one of the best fighters in the entire UFC. He is riding a 20-match win streak and has defended his featherweight title twice so far. Most recently, Volkanovski took on Brian Ortega in September of 2021. He came away with the unanimous decision victory which was his fourth-decision victory in a row.

The Korean Zombie hasn’t had the recent success that Volkanovski has. He is 3-2 over his last five fights and has a total record of 17-6. Most recently, he fought Dan Ige in June of 2021 and won by unanimous decision. Jung has eight submission victories under his belt and has never been submitted. He has the ability to hang around with Volkanovski, but that actually favors the champ with his string of decision wins.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie at UFC 273 on April 9.

Odds and Betting splits

Alex Volkanovski: -720 (68% of action, 89% of bets)

Chan Sung Jung: +500 (32% of action, 11% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Volkanovski By KO, TKO or DQ: +180 (36% of action, 45% of bets)

Volkanovski By Submission: +1000 (5% of action, 2% of bets)

Volkanovski By Decision: -125 (13% of action, 37% of bets)

Chun Sung Jung By KO, TKO or DQ: +1000 (34% of action, 11% of bets)

Chan Sung Jung By Submission: +1800 (7% of action, 3% of bets)

Chan Sung Jung By Decision: +1600 (5% of action, 2% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0.5% of action, 0.2% of bets)

Volkanovski: $9500

Chan Sung Jung: $6700

Volkanovski is the most expensive fighter on the card and rightfully so. His 20-match win streak inspires a lot of confidence. Volkanovski is ranked by UFC.com as the No. 3 best pound-for-pound fighter in the company. He doesn’t have to get the first-round knockout win to be of value to your lineup. The number of strikes he lands in the fight alone will help boost your chances of winning.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.