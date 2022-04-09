Scottie Scheffler leading after Round 3 at 2022 Masters

At the 2022 Masters, your leader after the third round is Scottie Scheffler. He is at 9-under heading into Masters Sunday with a three-stroke lead. Scheffler is followed by Australia’s Cameron Smith, who is sitting at 6-under and Sungjae Im who is 4-under. The final round of the 2022 Masters will take place on Sunday, April 10th.

Scheffler is favored to win the tournament with -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith follows at +260 odds. Im (+1600), Shane Lowry (+5000) and Justin Thomas (+6000) round out the potential top-five, but are in desperate need of a wild Sunday to come away with the green jacket.

The third round was a rough one for those hoping for Tiger Woods would pull off some Masters magic. After making the cut following the second round, Woods had a +6 third round and is sitting at 7-over heading into the final day of the tournament. Even though he won’t be getting his sixth green jacket this year, his performance in the tournament has still been very impressive.