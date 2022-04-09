Odds to win 2022 Masters Tournament heading into Final Round

Scottie Scheffler holds a four-shot lead as we head to the final round of the 2022 Masters. We are through three rounds and it is still a close race as Masters Sunday approaches. Scheffler is out in front with a 10-under with Cameron Smith (6-under) and Sungjae Im (4-under) trailing behind him. Scheffler is looking for his fourth win in 2022 and his first green jacket. The fourth round of The Masters will take place on Sunday, April 10th.

Scheffler has -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the outright winner. Smith has +260 odds followed by Im at +1600. It looks to be the Scottie Scheffler show heading into the last round, but anything can happen on Masters Sunday.

Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the Masters leading into the Final Round at the Augusta National.

2022 Masters Odds After Round 3 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Scottie Scheffler -225 N/A N/A Cameron Smith +260 -1400 -8000 Sungjae Im +1600 -250 -1200 Shane Lowry +5000 +100 -450 Justin Thomas +6000 +120 -400 Charl Schwartzel +15000 +240 -175 Corey Conners +18000 +250 -190 Dustin Johnson +35000 +450 -105 Collin Morikawa +40000 +450 +100 Rory McIlroy +40000 +450 +100 Danny Willett +80000 +750 +165 Tommy Fleetwood +100000 +900 +175 Hideki Matsuyama +150000 +1100 +225 Jason Kokrak +150000 +1200 +225 Viktor Hovland +250000 +2000 +330 Will Zalatoris +250000 +1400 +250 Cameron Champ +250000 +3000 +500 Webb Simpson +250000 +2200 +360 Seamus Power +500000 +50000 +7000 Sergio Garcia +500000 +11000 +1200 Si Woo Kim +500000 +4500 +650 Talor Gooch +500000 +5500 +700 Tiger Woods +500000 +50000 +8000 Tony Finau +500000 +8000 +1000 Kevin Na +500000 +40000 +4000 Robert MacIntyre +500000 +50000 +7000 Tom Hoge +500000 +50000 +9000 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +500000 +40000 +3500 J.J. Spaun +500000 +8000 +1000 Harold Varner III +500000 +50000 +8000 Harry Higgs +500000 +11000 +1200 Hudson Swafford +500000 +10000 +1200 Joaquin Niemann +500000 +7500 +900 Jon Rahm +500000 +40000 +4000 Kevin Kisner +500000 +15000 +1600 Lee Westwood +500000 +6000 +850 Lucas Glover +500000 +30000 +2500 Marc Leishman +500000 +4000 +550 Matt Fitzpatrick +500000 +8000 +900 Min Woo Lee +500000 +20000 +2200 Patrick Reed +500000 +11000 +1200 Patrick Cantlay N/A +50000 +18000 Sepp Straka N/A +50000 +11000 Billy Horschel N/A +50000 +40000 Max Homa N/A +50000 +35000 Russell Henley N/A +50000 +13000 Daniel Berger N/A +50000 +11000 Mackenzie Hughes N/A +50000 +40000 Tyrrell Hatton N/A +50000 +40000 Bubba Watson N/A +50000 +35000 Adam Scott N/A N/A +40000 Cameron Davis N/A N/A +40000

