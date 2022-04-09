 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 Masters Tournament heading into Final Round

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2022 Masters Tournament heading into the Final Round.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott line up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler holds a four-shot lead as we head to the final round of the 2022 Masters. We are through three rounds and it is still a close race as Masters Sunday approaches. Scheffler is out in front with a 10-under with Cameron Smith (6-under) and Sungjae Im (4-under) trailing behind him. Scheffler is looking for his fourth win in 2022 and his first green jacket. The fourth round of The Masters will take place on Sunday, April 10th.

Scheffler has -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the outright winner. Smith has +260 odds followed by Im at +1600. It looks to be the Scottie Scheffler show heading into the last round, but anything can happen on Masters Sunday.

Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the Masters leading into the Final Round at the Augusta National.

2022 Masters Odds After Round 3

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler -225 N/A N/A
Cameron Smith +260 -1400 -8000
Sungjae Im +1600 -250 -1200
Shane Lowry +5000 +100 -450
Justin Thomas +6000 +120 -400
Charl Schwartzel +15000 +240 -175
Corey Conners +18000 +250 -190
Dustin Johnson +35000 +450 -105
Collin Morikawa +40000 +450 +100
Rory McIlroy +40000 +450 +100
Danny Willett +80000 +750 +165
Tommy Fleetwood +100000 +900 +175
Hideki Matsuyama +150000 +1100 +225
Jason Kokrak +150000 +1200 +225
Viktor Hovland +250000 +2000 +330
Will Zalatoris +250000 +1400 +250
Cameron Champ +250000 +3000 +500
Webb Simpson +250000 +2200 +360
Seamus Power +500000 +50000 +7000
Sergio Garcia +500000 +11000 +1200
Si Woo Kim +500000 +4500 +650
Talor Gooch +500000 +5500 +700
Tiger Woods +500000 +50000 +8000
Tony Finau +500000 +8000 +1000
Kevin Na +500000 +40000 +4000
Robert MacIntyre +500000 +50000 +7000
Tom Hoge +500000 +50000 +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +500000 +40000 +3500
J.J. Spaun +500000 +8000 +1000
Harold Varner III +500000 +50000 +8000
Harry Higgs +500000 +11000 +1200
Hudson Swafford +500000 +10000 +1200
Joaquin Niemann +500000 +7500 +900
Jon Rahm +500000 +40000 +4000
Kevin Kisner +500000 +15000 +1600
Lee Westwood +500000 +6000 +850
Lucas Glover +500000 +30000 +2500
Marc Leishman +500000 +4000 +550
Matt Fitzpatrick +500000 +8000 +900
Min Woo Lee +500000 +20000 +2200
Patrick Reed +500000 +11000 +1200
Patrick Cantlay N/A +50000 +18000
Sepp Straka N/A +50000 +11000
Billy Horschel N/A +50000 +40000
Max Homa N/A +50000 +35000
Russell Henley N/A +50000 +13000
Daniel Berger N/A +50000 +11000
Mackenzie Hughes N/A +50000 +40000
Tyrrell Hatton N/A +50000 +40000
Bubba Watson N/A +50000 +35000
Adam Scott N/A N/A +40000
Cameron Davis N/A N/A +40000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation