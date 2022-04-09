Odds to win 2022 Masters Tournament heading into Final Round

Scottie Scheffler holds a four-shot lead as we head to the final round of the 2022 Masters. We are through three rounds and it is still a close race as Masters Sunday approaches. Scheffler is out in front with a 10-under with Cameron Smith (6-under) and Sungjae Im (4-under) trailing behind him. Scheffler is looking for his fourth win in 2022 and his first green jacket. The fourth round of The Masters will take place on Sunday, April 10th.
Scheffler has -225 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the outright winner. Smith has +260 odds followed by Im at +1600. It looks to be the Scottie Scheffler show heading into the last round, but anything can happen on Masters Sunday.
Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the Masters leading into the Final Round at the Augusta National.
2022 Masters Odds After Round 3
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|-225
|N/A
|N/A
|Cameron Smith
|+260
|-1400
|-8000
|Sungjae Im
|+1600
|-250
|-1200
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|+100
|-450
|Justin Thomas
|+6000
|+120
|-400
|Charl Schwartzel
|+15000
|+240
|-175
|Corey Conners
|+18000
|+250
|-190
|Dustin Johnson
|+35000
|+450
|-105
|Collin Morikawa
|+40000
|+450
|+100
|Rory McIlroy
|+40000
|+450
|+100
|Danny Willett
|+80000
|+750
|+165
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+100000
|+900
|+175
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+150000
|+1100
|+225
|Jason Kokrak
|+150000
|+1200
|+225
|Viktor Hovland
|+250000
|+2000
|+330
|Will Zalatoris
|+250000
|+1400
|+250
|Cameron Champ
|+250000
|+3000
|+500
|Webb Simpson
|+250000
|+2200
|+360
|Seamus Power
|+500000
|+50000
|+7000
|Sergio Garcia
|+500000
|+11000
|+1200
|Si Woo Kim
|+500000
|+4500
|+650
|Talor Gooch
|+500000
|+5500
|+700
|Tiger Woods
|+500000
|+50000
|+8000
|Tony Finau
|+500000
|+8000
|+1000
|Kevin Na
|+500000
|+40000
|+4000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+500000
|+50000
|+7000
|Tom Hoge
|+500000
|+50000
|+9000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+500000
|+40000
|+3500
|J.J. Spaun
|+500000
|+8000
|+1000
|Harold Varner III
|+500000
|+50000
|+8000
|Harry Higgs
|+500000
|+11000
|+1200
|Hudson Swafford
|+500000
|+10000
|+1200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+500000
|+7500
|+900
|Jon Rahm
|+500000
|+40000
|+4000
|Kevin Kisner
|+500000
|+15000
|+1600
|Lee Westwood
|+500000
|+6000
|+850
|Lucas Glover
|+500000
|+30000
|+2500
|Marc Leishman
|+500000
|+4000
|+550
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+500000
|+8000
|+900
|Min Woo Lee
|+500000
|+20000
|+2200
|Patrick Reed
|+500000
|+11000
|+1200
|Patrick Cantlay
|N/A
|+50000
|+18000
|Sepp Straka
|N/A
|+50000
|+11000
|Billy Horschel
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Max Homa
|N/A
|+50000
|+35000
|Russell Henley
|N/A
|+50000
|+13000
|Daniel Berger
|N/A
|+50000
|+11000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|N/A
|+50000
|+40000
|Bubba Watson
|N/A
|+50000
|+35000
|Adam Scott
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000
|Cameron Davis
|N/A
|N/A
|+40000
