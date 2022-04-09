When is the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA Draft is unique because it comes only eight days after the culmination of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The WNBA Draft returns in person for the first time since 2019 and will take place at Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of New York. The draft will be held on Monday, April 11th and coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

There are 12 teams in the WNBA and there will be three rounds. The Atlanta Dream will be on the clock first as they acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics. The Dream sent the No. 3 and No. 14 pick picks in 2022 and for a first-round pick swap with the Mystics next season for the No. 1 overall pick. All eyes will be on the Dram picking first, but get used to seeing the Indiana Fever at the podium. They have four first-round picks including No. 2.

Due to the WNBA draft eligibility rules, you won’t see standouts Paige Bueckers or Aliyah Boston in the draft field this year. There are two players that are considered locks to go with the first two picks in the draft. Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are the consensus picks to have their names called first.