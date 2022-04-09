 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When is the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The 2022 WNCAA Championship is a wrap. Next up is the WNBA Draft.

By DKNation Staff
Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream during the 2022 WNBA Draft Lottery on December 19, 2021 at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut. Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA Draft is unique because it comes only eight days after the culmination of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The WNBA Draft returns in person for the first time since 2019 and will take place at Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of New York. The draft will be held on Monday, April 11th and coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

There are 12 teams in the WNBA and there will be three rounds. The Atlanta Dream will be on the clock first as they acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics. The Dream sent the No. 3 and No. 14 pick picks in 2022 and for a first-round pick swap with the Mystics next season for the No. 1 overall pick. All eyes will be on the Dram picking first, but get used to seeing the Indiana Fever at the podium. They have four first-round picks including No. 2.

Due to the WNBA draft eligibility rules, you won’t see standouts Paige Bueckers or Aliyah Boston in the draft field this year. There are two players that are considered locks to go with the first two picks in the draft. Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are the consensus picks to have their names called first.

2022 WNBA Draft order

Round 1 Team
Round 1 Team
1 Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
2 Indiana Fever
3 Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
4 Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
5 New York Liberty
6 Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
7 Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas, Indiana)
8 Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York, Seattle)
9 Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
10 Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
11 Las Vegas Aces
12 Connecticut Sun
Round 2 Team
13 Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana)
14 Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
15 Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)
16 Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)
17 Seattle Storm (from New York)
18 Seattle Storm (from Dallas)
19 Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)
20 Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
21 Seattle Storm
22 Minnesota Lynx
23 Las Vegas Aces
24 Connecticut Sun
Round 3 Team
25 Indiana Fever
26 Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
27 Los Angeles Sparks
28 Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)
29 New York Liberty
30 Dallas Wings
31 Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
32 Phoenix Mercury
33 Seattle Storm
34 Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
35 Las Vegas Aces
36 Connecticut Sun

More From DraftKings Nation