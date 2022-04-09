Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Klay Thompson headline NBA injury report for Saturday, April 9

We’ve got just four games on Saturday’s slate with the NBA loading up the final day of the regular season. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some big names on the injury report which could swing the playoff picture in several directions. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 9

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable

The Pacers continue to remain adamant about putting Brogdon on the injury report as questionable. We know he’s not playing, so Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are the only fantasy/DFS plays here of note.

Georges Niang (knee) OUT

Niang is out Saturday, which elevates other peripheral shooters like Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz in fantasy/DFS formats.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable

Ingram is questionable and if he doesn’t suit up, look for CJ McCollum to take on more responsibility offensively while Herbert Jones likely gets the start at small forward.

Ja Morant (knee) questionable

This is big for the Grizzlies, but it seems like a bad idea for Morant to come back for a meaningless regular season game in terms of seeding. Tyus Jones remains the top fantasy/DFS value play here if Morant gets held out.

Klay Thompson (load management) OUT

Draymond Green (load management) TBD

Otto Porter Jr. (load management) TBD

Thompson has already been ruled out, while Green and Porter Jr. could be in line for a rest day as well. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga remain great fantasy/DFS options for the Warriors.

Dejounte Murray (conditioning) OUT

Devin Vassell (heel) OUT

Keldon Johnson (rest) OUT

Romeo Langford (hamstring) questionable

Jakob Poeltl (rest) OUT

Jock Landale (foot) available

Lonnie Walker (back) available

The Spurs are effectively punting this game, although they have pulled some stunners off before with guys sitting. Tre Jones, Walker and Landale are excellent DFS value plays while Langford is line for big minutes if he’s able to go.

Luke Kennard (hamstring) available

Kennard is in for the Clippers, who are locked into the No. 8 seed. His presence caps the ceiling for Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum.