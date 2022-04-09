Pick on the Moneyline for White Sox-Tigers on Saturday

The Detroit Tigers were able to win their season opener in walk-off fashion against the Chicago White Sox on Friday and will look to make it a 2-0 start on Saturday with a pair of young star starting pitchers going on both sides.

Chicago White Sox (-150, 8.5) vs Detroit Tigers

The White Sox send Dylan Cease to the mound, who has struggled during his career on the road, posting a 16-9 record with a 3.73 ERA at home while registering a 4.71 ERA with a 19-16 record on the road.

Former number one overall pick Casey Mize will counter for the Tigers, who posted a 3.30 ERA across 21 starts from April 29 through August last season before getting minimal work in September as a part of an innings limit.

The Tigers back up Mize with a bullpen that was seventh in the league in ERA after the All Star Break last season while the White Sox bullpen was 15th in ERA in that span.

A Tigers offense that was in the bottom 10 in many metrics last season also picked up some big bats in the offseason including Javier Baez, who’s .361 batting average in September was the second-best among qualifying hitters in the league during that month after an uneven begging to 2021.

The Tigers posted a 37-34 record after the All-Star Break last season and their young nucleus with offseason reinforcements will keep those winning ways going on Saturday.

The Play: Tigers +130

