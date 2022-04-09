Tyrese Maxey returns to Saturday’s game vs. Pacers after going to the locker room

Update: Maxey has returned to Saturday’s game, and there will surely be more information on why he went to the locker room. We’ll see much run Doc Rivers gives the starters after seeing one of his key starters leave for a bit.

Status alert: Tyrese Maxey has returned to Saturday's game. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) April 9, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey went to the locker room Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Maxey didn’t appear to have any noticeable issues, so this could be purely for precautionary reasons.

Tyrese Maxey just went to the locker room. Could be nothing. Looked fine. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) April 9, 2022

Maxey has been a force for the 76ers this year, truly breaking out in his second season. The Kentucky product got plenty of playing time early in the year with Ben Simmons out, and has slotted well next to James Harden. The biggest jump has been perimeter shooting, with Maxey connecting on 43.5 percent of his triples this year after hitting just 30.1 percent a season ago.

If he cannot return, look for Tobias Harris and Danny Green to get more looks offensively. If Maxey is out for more games, the 76ers might insert Georges Niang into the starting lineup. Niang is out for Saturday’s game due to a knee injury but should be good for the 76ers when the playoffs begin.