Tiger Woods tee time for Final Round at 2022 Masters on Sunday

Despite a disappointing round where his putter went astray for much of the afternoon, Tiger Woods will finish the weekend for the 22nd consecutive time at Augusta National during the 2022 Masters on Sunday.

The five-time winner at Augusta National will be paired with Jon Rahm, and will tee off at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Woods is 16 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, and his odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are 5000-1 to win, and 80-1 to even reach the Top 10. But we’ve seen Sunday magic from Tiger before, and we’ll see if he really goes for it on every hole to please the crowd and attempt to get back closer to even for the tournament.

You can watch every shot of Tiger on ESPN+, whose coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. before the first group leaves Hole No. 1 at 10:20 a.m.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at both WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. A subscription runs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for the year, or a bundle with access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 4 of 2022 Masters

ESPN+

10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

CBS

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General coverage