Overall rookie dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

If you have a dynasty rookie draft coming up, check out our rookie rankings here. We rank the best rookies, including Breece Hall, Jameson Williams, Drake London

By Chet Gresham
Jameson Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 12th by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The NFL Draft is wrapping up and that means we only have UDFA’s to contend with in dynasty rookie drafts. But the bulk are with their new teams and we can now fully speculate on how well they’ll be able to navigate the depth chart and start putting up fantasy numbers for our fake teams.

Day 3 had quite a few offensive skill players go to teams where they have a shot to contribute early in their career. These are of course dynasty rankings, so we don’t focus only on the upcoming season, but the sooner a player can get touches, the better.

There will be some Day 3 running backs drafted in fantasy leagues or at least picked up off of waiver wires this season. Opportunity is king for running backs and they don’t need a ton of draft capital to earn those opportunities.

But, there is no doubt that Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker are the cream of the crop and have good paths to take over the lead roles on their respective teams this season. Wide receivers have more staying power, but you still have to hit the right ones. Drake London, Garrett WIlson and Jameson Williams are my favorites and I expect all three to find their way into the Top 25 fantasy receivers sooner than later.

Malik Willis remains the most fantasy friendly quarterback of this year’s group, but his fall in the draft puts him in a place where the Titans aren’t as committed to him. I’ve moved him down my rankings, but he’s still a nice lottery ticket in dynasty.

2022 Overall dynasty rookie rankings

# PLAYER NAME TEAM POS
1 Breece Hall NYJ RB
2 Kenneth Walker III SEA RB
3 Drake London ATL WR
4 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
5 Jameson Williams DET WR
6 Treylon Burks TEN WR
7 Chris Olave NO WR
8 Skyy Moore KC WR
9 Christian Watson GB WR
10 Jahan Dotson WAS WR
11 George Pickens PIT WR
12 James Cook BUF RB
13 David Bell CLE WR
14 Rachaad White TB RB
15 Alec Pierce IND WR
16 Trey McBride ARI TE
17 Kenny Pickett PIT QB
18 John Metchie HOU WR
19 Isaiah Spiller LAC RB
20 Malik Willis TEN QB
21 Desmond Ridder ATL QB
22 Dameon Pierce HOU RB
23 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR
24 Brian Robinson Jr. WAS RB
25 Jalen Tolbert DAL WR
26 Matt Corral CAR QB
27 Zamir White LV RB
28 Tyquan Thornton NE WR
29 Jelani Woods IND TE
30 Greg Dulcich DEN TE
31 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
32 Tyler Allgeier ATL RB
33 Sam Howell WAS QB
34 Calvin Austin III PIT WR
35 Jerome Ford CLE RB
36 Pierre Strong Jr. NE RB
37 Keaontay Ingram ARI RB
38 Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB
39 Danny Gray SF WR
40 Tyler Badie BAL RB
41 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE
42 Kyren Williams LAR RB
43 Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR
44 Hassan Haskins TEN RB
45 Justyn Ross FA WR
46 Carson Strong PHI QB
47 Isaiah Likely BAL TE
48 Romeo Doubs GB WR
49 Ty Chandler MIN RB
50 Kennedy Brooks FA RB

