Overall rookie dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The NFL Draft is wrapping up and that means we only have UDFA’s to contend with in dynasty rookie drafts. But the bulk are with their new teams and we can now fully speculate on how well they’ll be able to navigate the depth chart and start putting up fantasy numbers for our fake teams.

Day 3 had quite a few offensive skill players go to teams where they have a shot to contribute early in their career. These are of course dynasty rankings, so we don’t focus only on the upcoming season, but the sooner a player can get touches, the better.

There will be some Day 3 running backs drafted in fantasy leagues or at least picked up off of waiver wires this season. Opportunity is king for running backs and they don’t need a ton of draft capital to earn those opportunities.

But, there is no doubt that Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker are the cream of the crop and have good paths to take over the lead roles on their respective teams this season. Wide receivers have more staying power, but you still have to hit the right ones. Drake London, Garrett WIlson and Jameson Williams are my favorites and I expect all three to find their way into the Top 25 fantasy receivers sooner than later.

Malik Willis remains the most fantasy friendly quarterback of this year’s group, but his fall in the draft puts him in a place where the Titans aren’t as committed to him. I’ve moved him down my rankings, but he’s still a nice lottery ticket in dynasty.