Biggest fantasy football winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft

The draft is over and NFL teams have the bulk of their starters ready to compete this offseason and in training camp. Offensive rookies coming into camp will change the dynamic of every offense to some degree. We’ll go through some of those possible changes, highlighting a few winners and losers when it comes to the 2022 fantasy football season.

2022 NFL Draft fantasy winners

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Hurts comes out of this draft weekend smelling like roses after his team went out and grabbed wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans. Adding Brown to DeVonta Smith, who looked good as a rookie last season, is going to help Hurts reach his potential in a season where he’ll need to prove himself if he wants to keep the job for next year.

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

Murray let it be known that he wanted a new contract this offseason, which still hasn’t happened, but his team did give him some new weapons on the field. They traded for receiver Marquise Brown from the Ravens and added possibly the best tight end in the draft in Trey McBride. Add in DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green and Murray is flush with targets going into the 2022 season.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson will continue to lean on tight end Mark Andrews, who is a fantasy winner as well, but with Marquise Brown now in Arizona, Bateman has the inside track to the WR1 job. Oddly enough, Baltimore drafted two tight ends and no wide receivers after shipping Brown away, giving Bateman an even better shot at significant work this year.

Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

Burks has a lot of upside and many were hoping he’d go to a better passing offense than the Titans, but his ability and the absence of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones means he assured a starting job and plenty of targets early in his career.

Gabriel Davis, WR, Bills

Davis appears to have weathered the draft and should be set for the starting WR2 job in Buffalo. The Bills did grab a good receiver in Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, but he should be the replacement for Cole Beasley, giving Davis plenty of chances to be a fantasy contributor in a great offense.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

Pierce lands in a great spot to get work right out of the gate, as the Texans running back room has tumbleweeds rolling through. They did add Marlon Mack, but Pierce is a powerful runner who will get opportunities.

2022 NFL Draft fantasy losers

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

Going into last season Tannehill had Julio Jones and A.J. Brown to throw to. Going into this season he has rookie Treylon Burks to throw to. I like Burks, but the Titans are going to run the ball an awful lot and Tannehill isn’t going to have much help. Add in the fact that they also drafted Malik Willis, and Tannehill is likely out the door sooner than later.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

Washington does not want to give Gibson a big workload, as they paid good money to retain J.D. McKissic and drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round. Gibson is still the lead back and is too good not to put up fantasy numbers, but his upside continues to be squashed.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

The Giants went out and appear to have drafted Toney’s replacement with Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round. Toney could be moving on to a new team, but if he isn’t, he now has more competition from a player with similar strengths.

DeVonta Smith/A.J. Brown, WRs, Eagles

The Eagles are not going to overextend Jalen Hurts as a passer.Hurts has promise as a passer, but Philadelphia ran the ball extremely well last season while Hurts’ passing numbers were not great. Brown and Smith will help Hurts a lot, but the volume isn’t going to be there for big usage in fantasy football terms.

Michael Carter, RB, Jets

With the Jets trading up to take Breece Hall as the first running back in the draft, Carter gets a big demotion in possible touches.

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

With Christian Kirk gone and A.J. Green getting older by the second, Moore appeared to be on track to see an uptick in work this year. Unfortunately, the Cardinals gave up big draft capital when they traded their first-round pick for the Ravens Marquise Brown. Brown and Deandre Hopkins are the alpha targets in this offense and when you add in Zach Ertz, Moore isn’t going to have much of a chance for work.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears

Fields has all the ability to become a good quarterback in this league, but the Bears don’t appear to be all that interested in giving him much of a shot. They let Allen Robinson walk and then reach for wide receiver Velus Jones to add to an extremely thin receiver room. The Bears are rebuilding with a new coach at the helm, but aren’t doing anything to help their young quarterback.

Rashaad Penny/Chris Carson, RBs, Seahawks

The news on Chris Carson was already bad, as his neck injury from last season could derail his career, but if not, he and Penny just got demotions in workload with Kenneth Walker’s addition. Walker has the talent and health to win the lead role in Seattle.