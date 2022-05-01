Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship entering the second round of playoffs

The second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs begins Sunday, May 1 with a doubleheader on ABC featuring the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. TNT’s Monday doubleheader features the remaining four teams in the second round, which are the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s a look at each team’s title odds entering the second round, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship ahead of second round

Phoenix Suns: +290

Golden State Warriors: +300

Boston Celtics: +330

Miami Heat: +550

Milwaukee Bucks: +900

Memphis Grizzlies: +1300

Dallas Mavericks: +2200

Philadelphia 76ers: +3000

There’s a clear hierarchy in this list. The Suns, Warriors and Celtics are viewed, rightfully, as the best teams remaining. The Heat are in the next group and could move up if both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler come back healthy. The Bucks are contenders to move up as well depending on the health of Khris Middleton.

The Grizzlies, Mavericks and 76ers are considered longshots to win the title, with the last team suffering the worst injury news. If Joel Embiid is able to return, expect Philadelphia’s odds to increase.

