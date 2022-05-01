Key injuries to monitor heading into second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The 2022 NBA playoffs have reached the conference semifinals, which means the field has officially been cut in half. The second round starts Sunday, May 1 with a doubleheader on ABC featuring Bucks-Celtics and Warriors-Grizzlies.

Unfortunately, there are still some major injuries affecting teams in the second round. Here’s a look at the notable players dealing with ailments and the outlook for them as the conference semifinals start.

2022 NBA Playoffs, second round: Injury Report

Joel Embiid (thumb, concussion) out indefinitely

Embiid was able to play through a ligament tear in his thumb, but a facial fracture and concussion is going to keep him out for a while. The big man was putting up MVP numbers for the Sixers, who will now have to lean on James Harden until Embiid recovers. We’ll see if he can return at some point in the series against the Heat.

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) questionable

Jimmy Butler (knee) available

Tyler Herro (illness) available

Butler’s knee injury was a shocker. The guard had some last-minute inflammation, which kept him out of Game 5. That didn’t stop Miami from closing out the series. Butler should be healthy to start this next round, but the big concern now is Lowry. His hamstring injury doesn’t seem promising and Miami will need him on both ends of the floor.

Khris Middleton (MCL) out

Middleton has already been ruled out for the second round and might even miss the beginning of the conference finals if the Bucks make it that far. It’s a tough blow for the defending champions.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (knee) available

Brown popped up on the injury report but was not really in much danger of missing time. This will be something to monitor for Boston, who is coming off a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The team just got whole with Robert Williams returning, so a setback for Brown would be unfortunate.

Andre Iguodala (neck) questionable

Iguodala has been dealing with so many injuries this year. He’s finally coming into the rotation at the right time for the Warriors but he’s no longer the high-impact player he once was with this team.

Steven Adams (protocols) TBD

Adams could be a key player for the Grizzlies given his rebounding ability. However, he has not been great in the playoffs so far. Look for Adams to get limited minutes behind Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Devin Booker (hamstring) available

Booker is likely going to be on a minutes restriction as he recovers from this hamstring strain. He did come back to the court much faster than expected, missing just three games with the ailment.

Luka Doncic (calf) available

Doncic missed the first three games of the first round, but then played the remainder of the series with no restrictions. He appears to be over the calf strain, but we’ll keep him on here in case there’s aggravation.