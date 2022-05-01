 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Mexico Open receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Mexico Open, taking place in Vallarta, Mexico in 2022.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on April 30, 2022 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The Mexico Open goes from being a PGA Tour Latinoamerica to a regular full-field event, and heads to the Vidanta Resort in Puerto Vallarta for the first time in 2022. With the WGC-Mexico no longer an event, this is the only regular PGA Tour event in the country.

This event pays a bit less than the usual weekend, with $7.3 million on offer for all players, and it will pay the 73 golfers that made the weekend. The winner will take home the standard 18% for victory, which translates to $1,314,000. There’s also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer, the usual 2+ year exemption for all PGA Tour events, and entry into The Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players Championship, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023.

After three rounds has Jon Rahm holds a two shot lead over Kurt Kitayama and Cameron Champ. The former World No. 1 golfer has yet to record a victory in the 2021-22 season, and will be heavily favored to take home the trophy today. His best finish so far this year was second place in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i in January.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from this list from Essentially Sports.

  1. $1,314,000
  2. $795,700
  3. $503,700
  4. $503,700
  5. $299,300
  6. $264,625
  7. $246,375
  8. $228,125
  9. $213,525
  10. $198,925
  11. $184,325
  12. $169,725
  13. $155,125
  14. $140,525
  15. $133,225
  16. $125,925
  17. $118,625
  18. $111,325
  19. $104,025
  20. $96,725
  21. $89,425
  22. $82,125
  23. $76,285
  24. $70,445
  25. $64,605
  26. $58,765
  27. $56,575
  28. $54,385
  29. $52,195
  30. $50,005
  31. $47,815
  32. $45,625
  33. $43,435
  34. $41,610
  35. $39,785
  36. $37,960
  37. $36,135
  38. $34,675
  39. $33,215
  40. $31,755
  41. $30,295
  42. $28,835
  43. $27,375
  44. $25,915
  45. $24,455
  46. $22,995
  47. $21,535
  48. $20,367
  49. $19,345
  50. $18,761

More From DraftKings Nation