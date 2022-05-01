How much will the winner of the Mexico Open receive in 2022

The Mexico Open goes from being a PGA Tour Latinoamerica to a regular full-field event, and heads to the Vidanta Resort in Puerto Vallarta for the first time in 2022. With the WGC-Mexico no longer an event, this is the only regular PGA Tour event in the country.

This event pays a bit less than the usual weekend, with $7.3 million on offer for all players, and it will pay the 73 golfers that made the weekend. The winner will take home the standard 18% for victory, which translates to $1,314,000. There’s also 500 FedEx Cup points on offer, the usual 2+ year exemption for all PGA Tour events, and entry into The Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players Championship, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023.

After three rounds has Jon Rahm holds a two shot lead over Kurt Kitayama and Cameron Champ. The former World No. 1 golfer has yet to record a victory in the 2021-22 season, and will be heavily favored to take home the trophy today. His best finish so far this year was second place in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i in January.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from this list from Essentially Sports.