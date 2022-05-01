What time is the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 1 with the Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just over three hours. The 2019 race was won by Martin Truex Jr. who ran the race in 3:08:37. The 2020 race was moved to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was shortened to 311 laps. Denny Hamlin won with a time of 2:30:03. The reigning winner is Alex Bowman who won the race at 3:19:55.

Kyle Lason has the best odds to win the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +450. Bowman has +1000 odds to repeat as the winner. Larson is followed by Byron (+900), Elliott (+900), Bowman and Joey Logano (+1200) for the best odds to win the race.