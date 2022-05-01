 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Bubba Wallace (#23 23XI Racing McDonald’s Toyota) and Austin Dillon (#3 Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet) battle during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race on April 24, 2022 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 1 with the Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just over three hours. The 2019 race was won by Martin Truex Jr. who ran the race in 3:08:37. The 2020 race was moved to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was shortened to 311 laps. Denny Hamlin won with a time of 2:30:03. The reigning winner is Alex Bowman who won the race at 3:19:55.

Kyle Lason has the best odds to win the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +450. Bowman has +1000 odds to repeat as the winner. Larson is followed by Byron (+900), Elliott (+900), Bowman and Joey Logano (+1200) for the best odds to win the race.

2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Chris Buescher 17
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Chase Elliott 9
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Alex Bowman 48
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Daniel Suarez 99
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Kyle Busch 18
11 Kevin Harvick 4
12 Austin Cindric 2
13 Ryan Preece 15
14 Justin Haley 31
15 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
16 Kurt Busch 45
17 Christopher Bell 20
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Corey LaJoie 7
22 Joey Logano 22
23 Chase Briscoe 14
24 Austin Dillon 3
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Tyler Reddick 8
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 Cody Ware 51
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Cole Custer 41
31 Ty Dillon 42
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 William Byron 24
34 Todd Gilliland 38
35 Harrison Burton 21
36 Josh Bilicki 77

