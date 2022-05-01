 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Duramax Drydene 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
A view of the Monster Mile at Dover Motor Speedway winning trophies for all three races, the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East Race, the A-Game 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race and the DuraMAX Drydene 400 NASCAR CUP Series Race, on the weekend of April 29, 2022, at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover DE. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action on Sunday, May 1 with the Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The race will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just over three hours. The 2019 race was won by Martin Truex Jr. who ran the race in 3:08:37. The 2020 race was moved to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was shortened to 311 laps. Denny Hamlin won with a time of 2:30:03. The reigning winner is Alex Bowman who won the race at 3:19:55.

Kyle Lason has the best odds to win the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +450. Bowman has +1000 odds to repeat as the winner. Larson is followed by Byron (+900), Elliott (+900), Bowman and Joey Logano (+1200) for the best odds to win the race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Duramax Drydene 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 1st
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Chris Buescher 17
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 Kyle Larson 5
4 Chase Elliott 9
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Alex Bowman 48
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Daniel Suarez 99
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Kyle Busch 18
11 Kevin Harvick 4
12 Austin Cindric 2
13 Ryan Preece 15
14 Justin Haley 31
15 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
16 Kurt Busch 45
17 Christopher Bell 20
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Corey LaJoie 7
22 Joey Logano 22
23 Chase Briscoe 14
24 Austin Dillon 3
25 Erik Jones 43
26 Tyler Reddick 8
27 Aric Almirola 10
28 Cody Ware 51
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Cole Custer 41
31 Ty Dillon 42
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 William Byron 24
34 Todd Gilliland 38
35 Harrison Burton 21
36 Josh Bilicki 77

More From DraftKings Nation