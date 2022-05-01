How to watch NASCAR’s Duramax Drydene 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action on Sunday, May 1 with the Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The race will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.
The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just over three hours. The 2019 race was won by Martin Truex Jr. who ran the race in 3:08:37. The 2020 race was moved to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was shortened to 311 laps. Denny Hamlin won with a time of 2:30:03. The reigning winner is Alex Bowman who won the race at 3:19:55.
Kyle Lason has the best odds to win the 2022 Duramax Drydene 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +450. Bowman has +1000 odds to repeat as the winner. Larson is followed by Byron (+900), Elliott (+900), Bowman and Joey Logano (+1200) for the best odds to win the race.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Duramax Drydene 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, May 1st
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App
2022 Duramax Drydene 400 Entry List
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Chris Buescher
|17
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|6
|Alex Bowman
|48
|7
|Ross Chastain
|1
|8
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|12
|Austin Cindric
|2
|13
|Ryan Preece
|15
|14
|Justin Haley
|31
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|16
|Kurt Busch
|45
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|21
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|22
|Joey Logano
|22
|23
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|24
|Austin Dillon
|3
|25
|Erik Jones
|43
|26
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|27
|Aric Almirola
|10
|28
|Cody Ware
|51
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|30
|Cole Custer
|41
|31
|Ty Dillon
|42
|32
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|33
|William Byron
|24
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|35
|Harrison Burton
|21
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|77