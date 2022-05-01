Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, May 1

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Sunday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has nine games beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, May 1.

Manny Machado ($6,200)

Eric Hosmer ($5,200)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,000)

The Padres will try to win their second consecutive series this afternoon against the Pirates at PNC Park. San Diego will be facing Mitch Keller, who has struggled to the year with an 0-3 record and 6.62 ERA. Keller has allowed at least four earned runs in three out of his four starts, which is good news for the Padres who are averaging 7.4 runs per game in their last five games.

Manny Machado is the top option for this team stack as he’s hitting .386 with four home runs and 15 RBI this season. The veteran third baseman is already making his early case for NL MVP and is averaging 13.6 fantasy points per game in his last six games.

Nolan Arenado ($5,500)

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,000)

Yadier Molina ($3,200)

The Cardinals will look to get back on track against the Diamondbacks, who shut them out on Saturday afternoon in a 2-0 defeat. St. Louis should have third baseman Nolan Arenado back in the lineup after serving his one-game suspension. The Cardinals will be facing Zach Davies, who they’ve seen a lot over the years when he was with the Cubs. This season, the 29-year-old Davies is 1-1 with an ERA of 5.40.

Future Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina is a must-start for this stack as he’s hitting .296 with three RBI in 27 career at-bats against Davies. He also has a current-five game hitting streak and averaging 5.8 fantasy points per game over that time.

Byron Buxton ($6,000)

Carlos Correa ($4,200)

Trevor Larnach ($2,400)

Our final team stack for today’s main slate will be the Twins, who will try to win their third-straight series against the Rays. Minnesota’s offense has been on fire recently, averaging 5.4 runs per game in their last five games.

This afternoon, they will be going up against Rays opener Josh Fleming, who has allowed his fair share of hits this season (18 in 12 innings pitched). Right-handed hitters are crushing the southpaw this year, hitting .400 with one home run, seven RBI, and four doubles.