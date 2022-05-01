Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, May 1

We have a full 15-game slate on the MLB schedule to open the month of May and there’s numerous opportunities for you to wager on the action.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, May 1

Yankees ML vs. Royals (-200)

New York is rolling with an eight-game win streak heading into today’s matchup at Kansas City and have a chance to complete the sweep at Kauffman Stadium. The Bronx Bombers blanked the Royals with a 3-0 shutout last night and today will be rolling out Luis Severino (2-0, 3.32 ERA) on the mound. Keep rolling with the Yanks and wager on them to win again this afternoon.

Dodgers -1.5 vs. Tigers (Odds)

Los Angeles will close its interleague series against Detroit this afternoon and will deploy Walker Buehler (2-1, 2.55 ERA) as today’s starter. When the Dodgers win, they pile it on and that’s evidenced by them having the best run differential in the majors this season at +44. The L.A. batters will get to face the struggling Eduardo Rodriguez this afternoon, so the team winning by at least two runs is an easy bet to make.

Guardians vs. Athletics Over 7.5 (+100)

Just two of Oakland’s last six games have gone over seven runs but there’s a chance we could see more runners cross home plate in its series finale vs. Cleveland this afternoon. Athletics batters will go up against Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71 ERA), who has looked vulnerable at times this year. On the flip side, the Guardians lineup will face A’s starter James Kaprielian, who is making his season debut. Take the over here.

White Sox under 3.5 runs vs. Angels (+110)

Chicago will go up against Los Angeles starter Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 2.93 ERA) this afternoon and he will be tough to crack. Lorenzen was successful in last start against the Guardians last week, yielding just three hits and no runs in six innings. Expect the Angels starter to carry that over into today’s matchup and set the tone of this game.

