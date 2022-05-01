MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, May 1

There are nine games on the main slate in the majors on Sunday afternoon, with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Ravens. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Brewers vs. Cubs ($10,200) — After a rough first outing against the Cubs to start this season, it seems as if Burnes has rounded back into form. The 27-year-old ace has recorded double-digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts and scored at least 30-plus fantasy points over the span. Burnes is averaging 32.06 fantasy points per game in his last three starts and will be facing the Cubs today, who he should have much better success against this time around.

Logan Gilbert, Mariners vs. Marlins ($9,400) — If you want to save some salary at one of your two pitcher spots, then Gilbert is the next best option on today’s slate. The 24-year-old has been outstanding this season with a 3-0 record and 0.40 ERA. Gilbert hasn’t allowed an earned run since his first start of the season on Apr. 9th.

In his last start against the Tampa Rays, Gilbert gave up only two hits, three walks, and struck out seven in 5.2 innings pitched (27.8 fantasy points). He’ll look quiet down the bats of the Marlins, who are on a seven-game winning streak heading into today’s series finale.

Top Hitters

Manny Machado, Padres vs. Pirates ($6,200) — Machado has been leading the charge for the Padres this season as they are still without Fernando Tatis Jr. The veteran third baseman is hitting .386 with four home runs and 15 RBI.

Machado enters today’s series finale against Pittsburgh on a six-game hitting streak. He’s also averaging 13.6 fantasy points per game over that time and has scored 10 or more fantasy points in five-straight games.

Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Royals ($5,700) — Judge is starting to pick things up at the plate after a slow start to the season. The All-Star slugger is hitting .293 with six home runs and 13 RBI this season.

Judge has hit a home run in three out of his last four games, which has helped the Yankees win eight consecutive games. The veteran outfielder is averaging 15.8 fantasy points per game in his last five games, which is higher than his season average of 9.7 FPPG.

Value Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen, Angels vs. White Sox ($7,500) — You might be able to catch some lightning in a bottle with Lorenzen, who has been solid thus far for the Angels. The 30-year-old owns a 2-1 record and 2.94 ERA in three starts this season.

Out of the three starts, he has scored 15 or more fantasy points twice against Cleveland (19.3) and Miami (28.3). The White Sox’s offense has been up and down this season, only hitting .212 at the plate, so you may be able to get some value here.

Value Hitter

Harrison Bader, Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks ($3,200) — We are going to take a shot on Bader, who has solid career numbers against Arizona starter Zach Davies. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .667 with a home run and two RBI in nine career at-bats vs. Davies.

This season, Bader is only hitting .246 with two RBI this season. However, he’s averaging 7.2 fantasy points per game in his last five games. The Cardinals will hope that he can get a hit or two against Davies to help achieve the series split.