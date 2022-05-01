Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 1

The MLB opens the month of May with a full 15-game slate to get you going on a Sunday afternoon. As always, there’s a bevy of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that you can score big on and we’ll offer up some of our favorites.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 1

Corbin Burnes, under 7.5 strikeouts (+105)

Burnes has been mowing down batters left and right, recording 29 strikeouts over his last three starts. He’ll step onto the mound to face the Cubs in an NL Central showdown this afternoon and while he should have another nice outing, we’ll predict the Chicago batters will be more patient at the plate. Take the under.

Nelson Cruz, Over 0.5 home runs (+475)

The veteran slugger Cruz struggled at the plate through the first month of the season, batting just .155 with two home runs heading into today’s matchup against the Giants. He does have a favorable matchup, however, as he owns a career .407 batting average against San Francisco starter Alex Cobb with three dingers. We’ll say he launches one at Oracle Park this afternoon.

Jose Ramirez, over 0.5 RBI (+145)

Ramirez and the Guardians will close their weekend series against the Athletics this afternoon. Oakland is putting James Kaprielian on the mound, who is making his season debut. That presents an opportunity for Cleveland’s lineup to get busy so expect Ramirez to drive at least one run home today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.