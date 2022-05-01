Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 1

We’ve got two games on Sunday’s NBA playoff slate, with both contests taking place in the afternoon. It’ll be the Boston Celtics hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in the early game, while the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies immediately afterwards. Both games are on ABC.

Even though we’ve only got two games, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a vast selection of player props available for bettors. Here are a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 27.5 points (-115)

Curry struggled in Game 1 of the first round against the Nuggets, but has been on fire since then. He’s averaging 31.0 points per game over the last four contests. shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from deep. He’s gone over this line in three of the last four games. Even if the Grizzlies are able to slow him down slightly, Curry should have enough volume as he sheds the bench role and minutes restriction to go over.

Grayson Allen over 2.5 3-pointers (+140)

Since Khris Middleton’s injury, Allen has been a massive contributor for the Bucks. He’s gone over this total in each of the last three games, which coincides with his increased minutes. The Celtics are a better defensive team than the Bulls, so Allen might be bothered more on the perimeter. However, he’s shooting well enough at the moment to go over this line.

Al Horford under 6.5 rebounds (+105)

There are several factors working against Horford in this game. The Celtics should continue to give Robert Williams more run, which cuts into Horford’s playing time. The veteran has gone under this line in each of the last three games, and will have a tough fight on the interior with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez playing for the Bucks. Take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.