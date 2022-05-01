NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, May 1

Intro Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,800

In the three games since Khris Middleton’s injury, Allen is averaging 20.7 points per game. He’s shooting 67.6 percent from the floor and 70.0 percent from deep. Obviously, those shooting numbers are going to come down at some point. The Celtics are better defensively than the Bulls, so Game 1 could be a down one relative to recent performances. However, Allen’s overall production is worth backing overall as he’ll continue to get heavy minutes with Middleton out.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, $3,800

In Games 1 and 3 against the Nets, Williams scored 13.0 and 16.8 fantasy points. In Games 2 and 4, he scored 30.0 and 26.8. The forward has gotten some time to rest up now, and should be able to continue shooting the ball well from deep. He’s going to see his rebounding impact go down but Williams remains a nice value add at this price point.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors, $3,400

Payton II was hovering around the 15-20 fantasy points per game mark and had a dud in Game 4 before exploding for 30.8 fantasy points in Game 5. He won’t get as much run in Game 1 against the Grizzlies, but it’s hard to see Steve Kerr completely taking him out of the rotation after that performance. Look for Payton II to deliver a decent outing here.