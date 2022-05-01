Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 1 NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors take a visit to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western conference semifinals. The Warriors are favored to win the series, but the Grizzlies are the higher seed and won the regular season series 3-1.

This matchup has quite a big discrepancy between stars and bench guys in DFS lineups, making it an interesting one to approach for those in contests Sunday. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Desmond Bane ($12,900) - Folks can save a bit of cash here while still getting great production in the captain spot. Bane is on fire this postseason, especially from behind the arc. He’s put up 40+ fantasy points in three of the last four games, and his lone under came in at 37.3 points. Back the Grizzlies shooting guard to keep up his hot play against Golden State.

Jordan Poole ($12,600) - Poole might not have the impact of Stephen Curry, but he seems due for a better outing after struggling in Game 5. The upside is there, as Poole provides a 30+ point floor with the potential to break out depending on how his shot is.

FLEX Plays

Klay Thompson ($8,800) - Thompson has gone for 40+ fantasy points in each of his last two games and is looking more and more like his former self. The Warriors shooting guard will get consistent looks and has the potential to get hot at any point. He’s worth this price every day.

Dillon Brooks ($7,200) - There’s reason to be skeptical of Brooks, who has gone back and forth between strong and average performances. The Grizzlies are likely to lean more on their perimeter players against Golden State, which makes Brooks a solid option. In two games against the Warriors this season, Brooks averaged 17.0 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from deep.

Fades

Otto Porter Jr. ($4,000) - The price point is not bad, but Porter Jr. has not been great in the playoffs so far. He’s hovering around the 13-14 fantasy points per game mark, which is underwhelming. Porter Jr. doesn’t get consistent minutes in Golden State’s rotation, making it tough to trust him as a value add in Showdown contests.

Brandon Clarke ($7,600) - Clarke is coming off some massive fantasy performances, but he’s going to be in a tough matchup with the Warriors here. Look for the Grizzlies to play more on the perimeter in this game, potentially limiting Clarke’s impact. At this price point, it might be best to fade the Grizzlies big man.

The Outcome

The regular season games between these two sides were on the lighter side in terms of scoring. This one should be a bit different with everyone healthy. Look for the Warriors to be lethal from behind the arc, but the Grizzlies will effectively counter with their own shooters. This is setting up to be a high-scoring thriller, and that means plenty of big scores across the board in DFS lineups.

Final score: Warriors 118, Grizzlies 114