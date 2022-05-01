 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games on ABC.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics looks on before the game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 1 Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

The second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs begins Sunday with two games on ABC in the early afternoon. We’ll get one game from each conference, with both matchups featuring a No. 2 seed against a No. 3 seed.

The Boston Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of the Nets, while the Bucks handled the Bulls in five games. Milwaukee will be without All-Star guard Khris Middleton, but the team has plenty of talent surrounding star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Following that contest, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors got some additional rest after beating the Nuggets in the first round 4-1, while the Grizzlies clinched their spot in the second round Friday with a win over the Timberwolves. Here’s how you can catch all of Sunday’s NBA playoff action.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation