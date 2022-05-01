 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics Game 1 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s ABC game between the Bucks and Celtics.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics plays defense on Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks during the game on November 12, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Bucks vs. Celtics

Date: Sunday, May 1
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bucks are still without Khris Middleton, who is going to miss the entire second round with the sprained MCL. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are still a great 1-2 punch, and Milwaukee is getting good contributions from peripheral players like Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis. This team has confidence after last year’s title run and will be competitive even with Middleton out.

The Celtics look like title contenders after wallowing around .500 late in the regular season. Everything is clicking for this team on both ends of the floor at the right time, and Jayson Tatum has emerged as a superstar. Boston’s defense has already shut down Kevin Durant, but Antetokounmpo is a different beast. It’ll take everything in Boston’s arsenal to slow him down in this series.

