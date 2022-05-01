How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 1 via live online stream

ABC will host Sunday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Date: Sunday, May 1

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State unveiled its best lineup in Game 5, with Stephen Curry returning to the starting lineup. With Draymond Green as the small-ball center, the Warriors could be lethal if everyone stays healthy. Golden State has been sloppy defensively and got a pass against the Nuggets because no one outside Nikola Jokic had the ability to make plays consistently. The Grizzlies will not be as forgiving.

Memphis has overcome some big deficits in its previous series and will be riding high on confidence. The Grizzlies surprisingly aren’t going to get much rest after playing Friday, but that could potentially work in their favor. Ja Morant has shown he can adapt and contribute when his scoring is off, which is key for his growth. If Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks continue playing strong two-way basketball, the Grizzlies have a great chance to win this series.