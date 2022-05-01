Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 1

The first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals will take place on Sunday, May 1. The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Bucks are coming off a 4-1 trouncing of the Chicago Bulls in the first round while the Celtics head into this series with a ton of momentum of a 4-0 sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics are the 4.5-point favorites and are listed at -195 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bucks are the underdogs installed at +165, while the point total is set at 217.5. These teams matched up four times in the regular series and split their series 2-2. The average point total from all of their games was 228.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Milwaukee +4.5

These teams squared up as recently as April 7th and the Bucks came out on top in that game. The Celtics do have the momentum of a series sweep carrying them into this one, but Milwaukee is no pushover. A huge win on the road sets the tone for the Bucks in this one.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

The point total seems low for this game. This is the fifth time these teams are playing each other and the lowest point total in any of their games this season was 220. Their average point total was 228 so the over feels like the right move here.

