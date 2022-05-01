Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 1

The first game of the Western Conference semifinals will take place on Sunday, May 1st. The Golden State Warriors will head to Memphis to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Warriors are coming off a 4-1 series win against the Denver Nuggets in the first round while the Grizzlies took six games, but beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-2.

The Warriors are 2-point favorites and have -130 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Grizzlies are underdogs installed at +110 and the point total is set at 220.5. These teams matched up four times in the regular season with Memphis taking three of four. The average point total from four games was 216.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2

Golden State is back to full strength and we got a taste of its potential in the first round of the playoffs. While the Warriors went 1-3 against Memphis in the regular season, this is almost like a new team with their top weapons back. Take Golden State for the win in Game 1.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

I never like taking under, but here we are. The average score between these teams was 216 and they only eclipsed 221 in just one matchup. I do think that we see a higher scoring game from these teams with the Warriors at full strength, but I think it still stays beneath 221.

