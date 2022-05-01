Best prop bets to consider for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 1

Sunday’s playoff action starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Boston Celtics from TD Garden in Boston. Both teams looked dominant in the first round and are in for a big test in this matchup. The Bucks remain without Khris Middleton, who has already been ruled out for the entire series.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props to consider for Bucks-Celtics Game 1, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks over 106.5 points (-120)

After a dud in Game 1 against the Bulls, Milwaukee has gone over this total in every game. Despite Middleton’s absence, the Bucks have found enough offense with Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis stepping up. Even with the Celtics being a superior defensive unit, 106.5 points is a bit low. Milwaukee comes in averaging 114.0 points per game over the last four. There shouldn’t be too much of a dropoff here.

Jrue Holiday more assists than Jayson Tatum (-215)

Holiday is averaging 8.0 assists per game this year against the Celtics. He’s put up 16 assists over the last two games and should be more of a distributor with Milwaukee’s role players shooting well. Tatum had 10 assists in Game 2 against the Nets, but only has 11 over the last two games. Against the Bucks this year, the star forward averaged 3.0 assists per game. Take Holiday to beat Tatum in assists for Game 1.

