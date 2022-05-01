Best prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 1

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series, with both teams hoping to take a closer to a championship. The Grizzlies come into the series as underdogs despite being the higher seed, largely because of Golden State’s historical dominance with this group.

Here’s some of the best game props to consider for Sunday’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors over 14.5 3-pointers (-110)

The Warriors averaged 13.8 triples made per game in four contests against the Grizzlies this season. That’s a 37.9 percent shooting clip, which is well below Golden State’s normal three-point percentage. With Stephen Curry back in the lineup and Jordan Poole emerging as the third “Splash Brother”, look for the Warriors to light up the Grizzlies from deep.

Desmond Bane 3+ 3-pointers and Dillon Brooks 2+ 3-pointers (+120)

Bane is shooting 46.0 percent from deep in the playoffs, and took 9.2 attempts per game against the Timberwolves. He’s almost a lock on this number, hitting it in five of the last six games. Brooks has been quieter from deep, but he’s got to this mark in three of the last six games. With the Warriors likely chucking from deep a lot, the Grizzlies will have to counter with their two perimeter stars. Expect Bane and Brooks to get plenty of shots up from behind the arc.

