Pick on the Moneyline for Angels-White Sox on Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels enter into Sunday’s clash streaking having won six of their last seven games and will look to keep things rolling on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox (-110, 8.5)

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel has given up 20 runs total in 10 innings across three starts this season, posting a 5.49 ERA with 3.4 walks per nine innings in 35 appearances since the start of the 2021 season.

The White Sox offense has done little to help their starters to begin the season as well, scoring four runs or fewer in 14 of their last 15 games and have the second-worst batting average in the American League at .212.

The Angels counter with Michael Lorenzen, who spent most of his career coming out of the Cincinnati Reds bullpen, and in three starts this season has posted a 2.93 ERA with four hits or fewer allowed in all three starts.

The Angels back him up with a lineup that leads the league in OPS and total runs while ranking second in the American League in home runs.

The White Sox are 4-12 in the last 16 games Keuchel has pitched in and going against one of the league’s top offenses will lead to this tough stretch to continue.

The Play: Angels -110

