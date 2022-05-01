Wander Franco scratched from Sunday’s game with hamstring injury

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was scratched from Sunday’s lineup against the Minnesota Twins due to right hamstring tightness, per Ryan Bass. The Rays will now have Taylor Walls at shortstop to replace Franco, while Isaac Paredes will get the start at third base.

Wander Franco (hamstring)

The Rays not having their best hitter for today’s series finale against the Twins is less than ideal as Tampa Bay tries to win the three-game set. This season, Franco is hitting .313 with four home runs and 13 RBI. Through the first two games against Minnesota, the 21-year-old went 3-for-7 at the plate with a double and a RBI.

Without Franco in the starting lineup, Tampa will hope to get some offense from either Walls or Paredes. This season, the 25-year-old Walls is slugging .256 with a home run and two RBI. His first home run came in Saturday’s 9-1 loss to the Twins. As for Paredes, he has yet to play for the Rays this season as he’s been in the minors to start the season. The Rays are still -140 favorites on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.