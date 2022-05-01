 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marcus Smart expected to return in Game 1 vs. Bucks after suffering shoulder and quad injuries

The guard immediately went to the locker room holding his arm.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks on May 1, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Smart is expected to return to this contest, although he’s dealing with a shoulder and quad injury. We’ll see just how much run he gets as the Celtics won’t want to put further stress on the guard they’ll need for this entire series.

The Boston Celtics saw point guard Marcus Smart suffer what appeared to be an arm injury near the end of the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. Smart appeared to suffer the injury on a drive to the basket and immediately checked out of the game holding his arm. The Celtics will likely provide an update at halftime.

The current Defensive Player of the Year going down would be a big loss for the Celtics, who have struggled to deal with Milwaukee’s perimeter shooters in the first half. The Bucks lead 56-46 at the break, propelled by a 10-20 mark from behind the arc.

If Smart cannot return, look for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to absorb most of the backcourt minutes for the Celtics. Both are capable players and can provide some offensive juice for Boston, but neither matches Smart’s intensity on the defensive end.

More From DraftKings Nation