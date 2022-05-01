Robert Williams suffers groin injury in Game 1 vs. Bucks, returns to game

The Boston Celtics saw big man Robert Williams go to the locker room in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a groin injury. Williams appeared to be holding his wrist when he initially suffered the injury, but couldn’t move up and down the floor and had to leave the game. Grant Williams checked in for him momentarily, but the big man eventually re-entered the game.

This wasn’t the first injury scare for the Celtics in this game, with Marcus Smart appearing to suffer a serious arm injury. Smart returned to the game, but he’s dealing with a shoulder and quad issue.

We’ll see if Williams is able to play through this groin injury for the entire game or if he’ll get some more rest. The big man is just returning to a regular workload after suffering the meniscus injury which cost him the end of the regular season and a few playoff games.