Aces vs. Mystics: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

There are just three undefeated WNBA teams remaining, and two of them will battle Tuesday night as the Las Vegas Aces take on the Washington Mystics at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Facebook will broadcast Tuesday’s matchup via the WNBA’s Facebook page, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m.

The Aces (2-0) look like one of the best teams in the league this year. With impressive wins over the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm by an average of 14.5 points to start the season, reigning MVP A’ja Wilson looks to be making a run at a repeat. The former South Carolina star is averaging 17.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in early action this season.

The Mystics (2-0) have wins over the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx so far, breezing by Sylvia Fowles and the Lynx even without star Elena Della Donna. Natasha Cloud has been an essential part of this team through two games. Cloud has 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists so far on the year.

Aces vs. Mystics

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Tip time: 7:00 p.m.

Live stream: Facebook (Log in necessary)

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, picks & predictions

Point spread: Las Vegas -5

Total: Over/under 163.5

Moneyline odds: Las Vegas -200, Washington +175

Best bet: Over 163.5

Don’t worry about the Mystics giving up just 68 points a game so far as they’ve played two of the slower and poorer teams in the league. The Aces will shoot it quickly and efficiently, and both teams should get over this total pretty easily. LV is averaging 95.5 per game so far, and 90-74 is good enough even if they don’t get there.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.