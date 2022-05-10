How to watch Mavericks vs. Suns Game 5 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks tied up the series at 2-2 after defeating the Suns 111-101 in Game 4 Sunday afternoon. Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. Dorian Finney-Smith was the star of the show for Dallas with 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-12 from three-point range. Finney-Smith also added a team-high eight boards, which helped out the Mavs big time. As a team, Dallas shot 44.7 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range.

The Suns are looking to get back in the win column after losing Games 3 and 4 in Dallas over the weekend. Phoenix received an incredible performance from Devin Booker, who led the team with 35 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3pt), seven assists, and four rebounds. Chris Paul did not play well on Sunday, only putting up five points, five rebounds, and seven assists. If the Suns want to win tonight, they’ll need both Paul and Booker playing well at the same time.