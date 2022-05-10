How to watch 76ers vs. Heat Game 5 via live online stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

76ers vs. Heat

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Sixers pulled out a tough 116-108 victory over the Heat in Game 4 on Sunday to tie up the series at 2-2. James Harden led the way for Philadelphia with 31 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Harden shot an efficient 8-of-18 from the field and 6-of-10 from three-point range. The Sixers as a team shot 54.4 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from distance. Joel Embiid also had a good game for Philly with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat will look to take back the momentum in Game 5 after losing two straight games in Philadelphia. Miami received another Herculean performance from Jimmy Butler, who had a game-high 40 points (13-20 FG, 2-6 3pt), six assists, and three rebounds. The Heat only had four players in double figures and shot 20 percent from behind the arc. Bam Adebayo also added 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.