How to watch Tuesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

There are two NBA playoff games on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Both of the series are tied 2-2, with the home teams looking to use homecourt advantage to win a pivotal Game 5 matchup. Both games will air on TNT.

The Philadelphia 76ers will head south to take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM E.T. The Heat were up 2-0 in the series before Joel Embiid returned in Game 3 and helped his team win two straight.

The second game of the night features the Dallas Mavericks traveling west to take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The game is set to tip at 10:00 PM ET. This series has gone the same as 76ers-Heat, with the Suns being up 2-0 before dropping two straight. The Mavs have been able to get their secondary guys more involved, which has been the difference. The winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series over 70 percent of the time when the teams enter that contest tied 2-2.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.