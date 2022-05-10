Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 5 NBA Showdown

We have the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns looking to take a 3-2 series lead tonight when the teams meet in Game 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT. Dallas defeated Phoenix 111-101 in Game 4 on Sunday. This matchup features a ton of great DFS plays on both teams that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Devin Booker or Luka Doncic in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($19,500) - Doncic is the highest valued player on the slate and will be key in tonight’s game against the Suns. Through the first four games of this series, he's averaging 61.2 fantasy points per game.

Outside of Game 1 where Doncic had 75 fantasy points (45 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists), he’s scored 50-plus fantasy points in the last three games. If you have Doncic in your lineup giving you 50-plus fantasy points, you’ll be a good shape either at the captain or FLEX spots.

Deandre Ayton ($12,900) - Booker or Chris Paul are the obvious choices at the captain spot when it comes to Phoenix. However, Ayton may be the best choice because of the matchup against the Mavericks, who are ranked 13th against centers (OPRK). The former first overall pick has produced double-doubles in two consecutive games, where Ayton has scored 31.3 and 34.3 fantasy points.

The only bad game that Ayton had was in Game 2 with 11.3 fantasy points (nine points, three rebounds). In Game 1, he had another 30-plus fantasy point effort with 25 points and eight rebounds.

FLEX Plays

Dorian Finney-Smith ($7,400) - Finney-Smith had an outstanding Game 4, where he had 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-12 3pt) and eight rebounds for 41.5 fantasy points. It was the third time in this series that DFS scored 20-plus fantasy options and scoring in double figures.

Through the first four games of this series, DFS is averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game. If Finney-Smith can knock down a few threes and play aggressive, this could be a great play.

Jae Crowder ($7,000) - Crowder is quietly having a good series against the Mavs, averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game. The veteran forward is also shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from three-point range.

When it comes to DFS, Crowder is averaging 32.2 fantasy points per game, which is better than Finney-Smith at $7400. If you want to save some salary, then Crowder wouldn’t be a bad choice as he’s been more consistent than Cameron Johnson.

Fades

Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,000) - The veteran combo guard has not shot the ball well through the first four games against Phoenix. Dinwiddie is only averaging 8.3 points per game and shooting 31.5 percent from the field. Despite scoring in double figures in Games 2 and 4, he’s only putting 19.9 fantasy points per game. You would be better off trusting Maxi Kleber, who is at $6600 for tonight’s showdown contest.

Cameron Johnson ($4,200) - Johnson has seen his value drop in DFS from $5800 in Game 1 to $4200 heading into Game 5 tonight. The former UNC small forward played better in Game 4 with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3pt), five rebounds, and two assists for 21.8 fantasy points.

The big question now is whether can he score in double figures for the second straight game, which hasn’t happened yet in this series. Johnson is posting 18.3 fantasy points per game in the first four games against Phoenix.

The Outcome

The Mavericks walk into tonight’s game as 6-point underdogs after winning both games at home over the weekend. The Suns will look to play better at home, where they defeated the Mavs by seven and 20 points in Games 1 and 2. Dallas will not make it easy on the Suns, but Chris Paul has a massive bounceback game to help Phoenix take a 3-2 series lead.

Final score: Suns 116, Mavericks 112