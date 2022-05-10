Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 5

Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns is set to tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The Mavericks tied up at the series at 2-2 on Sunday with a 111-101 win over the Suns in Game 4. We will take a look at a couple of prop bets to keep an eye out for in Game 5, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dorian Finney-Smith 4 3-pointers made (+270)

The Mavs are going to need Finney-Smith’s three-point shooting if they want to pull off the upset on the road tonight. DFS was amazing on Sunday afternoon, scoring 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-12 shooting from distance.

Finney-Smith went 4-of-11 shooting from three in Game 3, which is a far cry from the first two games, where he went a combined 2-of-6. At +270, this is a not bad play to throw a few dollars on a shooter that is on fire.

Devin Booker over 5.5 assists (+100)

Booker has played well in this series against the Mavs, averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game through the first four games. The star shooting guard tried to will the Suns to victory on Sunday with 35 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Phoenix will need Booker to not only score, but continue to be that extra facilitator outside of Chris Paul. Booker has gone over 5.5 assists in three out of the first four games and had four assists in a blowout Game 2 win over Dallas.

