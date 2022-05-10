Best prop bets to consider for 76ers vs. Heat Game 5

Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat is set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Sixers tied up the series at 2-2 on Sunday night after defeating the Heat 116-108 in Game 4. We will take a look at a couple of prop bets to keep an eye out for in Game 4, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bam Adebayo over 17.5 points (-110)

The Heat are going to need an excellent game from Adebayo if they want to win Game 5 tonight and be one win away from moving on to the Eastern conference finals. The 24-year-old center played well in Game 4 on Sunday night with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Miami hopes that this a sign of things to come after he struggled in Game 3 against Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid. Adebayo has gone over 17.5 points in three out of his last four games. In the first two games at Miami, Adebayo averaged 23.5 points per game on 71.8 percent shooting from the field.

Danny Green over 2.5 threes (+115)

If the Sixers want to steal Game 5 on the road, they are going to need Green to knock down some shots from beyond the arc. After struggling in the first two games in Miami where he went 2-of-14 from three-point range, Green bounced back with seven threes made in Game 3 and three three-pointers made in Game 4. The Heat were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the regular season and the Sixers will need to match that on the road, which they didn’t do in Games 1 and 2.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.