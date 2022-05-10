Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns Game 5

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will enter a pivotal Game 5 with their series tied at 2-2. The Mavs were able to tie the series after a convincing 111-101 win in Game 4. Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 26 points. The Suns will look to regroup at home after seeing their 2-0 lead evaporate over the weekend.

The Suns are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +6

The Mavs have found new life in the series . After going down 2-0, they’ve won two straight and are shooting the ball extremely well. Jalen Brunson has gotten more involved and Dorian Finney-Smith broke out in Game 4. Suns guard Chris Paul should snap back at home after a five-point performance in his last game. Phoenix should win the game, but the Mavs have found something and will keep it close.

Over/Under: Over 213

The first two games of the series in Phoenix went over, and the average total at the Footprint Center is 222 points. The Suns play a lot better at home and Paul should have a better performance, which helps out the rest of the roster. Doncic and Devin Booker should get their points as well, making this a high-scoring contest. Take the over.

