Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Heat Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat enter Tuesday night’s Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2. The 76ers won Game 4 behind a huge 31-point performance from guard James Harden, his first major showing in the playoffs. The series will now return to Miami for a pivotal Game 5, where the winner goes on to win the series more than 70 percent of the time if the teams enter tied 2-2.

The Heat are a 3-point favorites according to Draftkings Sportsbook, with the total set at 209.

76ers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -3

The Heat are a lot better at home than they are on the road. This season they’re 45-21 as the favorite and cover the spread 56 percent of the time. Additionally, the Heat win 78 percent of their home games. Joel Embiid is back for the Sixers and his presence has definitely made a difference in this series, but the Heat at home will be too much for the Sixers to overcome.

Over/Under: Under 209

Following the trends of this series, the over/under has alternated across four games. The under should hit here as the Heat will look to slow things down. They play much better with a slower pace. There were a few big performances from Harden and Jimmy Butler that aren’t likely to happen again, which makes the under the safer play.

