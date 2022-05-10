Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, May 10

We have two Game 5s in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Cameron Johnson over 1.5 threes made (-125)

For the Suns to win Game 5 tonight, they will need Johnson to show up and give them some production off the bench. In Game 4, the former first-round pick had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3pt), five rebounds, and two assists. Johnson made at least three three-pointers for only the second time in this series.

In Games 2 and 3, the 26-year-old forward shot a combined 2-for-7 from three-point range, which is not what we saw from him in the regular season. He shot 42.5 percent from beyond the arc, but that number has dropped down to 37.5 percent in the postseason. Johnson should be able to make at least two threes made, which will help towards his points prop (over 8.5 points).

Jimmy Butler over 37.5 points, rebounds and assists (-115)

Butler has been one of the best players in the series against the Sixers and had great performances in Games 3 and 4. The star small forward had 40 points on Sunday night to lead Miami and 33 points in Game 3. It would be incredible for him to score 30-plus points again for the third-straight game tonight.

Therefore, the next best play is Butler’s points, rebounds, and assists prop. He’s gone over this number in three straight games. While Butler can score with the best of them, he’s at his best when he’s impacting the game in other ways. If he’s doing the latter, then the Heat have a great chance to win Game 5.

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists (+105)

Doncic is going to need his supporting cast to show up and play well like it did in Games 3 and 4, especially if the Mavs want to win Game 5 tonight. The All-Star point guard is averaging 8.8 assists per game and has gone over 8.5 assists in the last two games.

The dynamic point guard just fell short of going over 8.5 assists in Game 1, where he had eight assists and put up 45 points. If his teammates can make their open shots, then the assists numbers will rise.

